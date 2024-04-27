Another petitioner seeks recall of Hillsdale mayor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A second petitioner is seeking the recall of Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford.

An Election Commission Clarity Hearing on Monday, April 29 at the Hillsdale County Courthouse will determine whether petitioner Ted Jansen can move forward with the gathering of recall signatures for Stockford.

Another Hillsdale voter, Penny Swan, filed a petition earlier this month for the recall of Mayor Stockford, but withdrew the petition on April 10.

Jansen has also petitioned to recall of Ward I Councilperson Greg Stuchell. Hillsdale County Chief Deputy Clerk made the announcement after Jansen submitted the petition on April 15.

If the Election Commission accepts Jansen’s petition language, he may seek signatures for the recalls of Stockford and of Stuchell.

It would require a minimum of 620 valid signatures for Mayor Stockford, and a minimum of 135 valid signatures for Councilperson Stuchell, to be filed by Aug. 2 in order to trigger a November recall election for either person.

The hearing on Monday is at 11 a.m., in Room 2 at the Hillsdale County Courthouse, 29 N. Howell Street in Hillsdale.

