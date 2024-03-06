Another ‘much-needed’ affordable housing apartment complex is coming to Manatee County

A new plan to bring 312 units of multi-family housing, with more than 25% designated as affordable, is being fast-tracked by Manatee County Government.

The planned development on 18 acres at 6350 Prospect Road is on land zoned for agricultural uses. The project would require the Manatee County Commission to approve a rezoning request to allow for residential construction.

“The project would provide much-needed affordable housing in an area that is close to employment opportunities and public transportation,” according to the filing with Manatee County Development Services.

The cost of monthly rent for this new affordable housing complex has not been determined yet. As a general rule of thumb, affordable housing should cost no more than 30% of a resident’s income for rent or mortgage payments.

Due to the shortage of affordable housing in the Bradenton area, Manatee County Government prioritizes the processing of affordable housing developments.

More affordable housing in Manatee County

The developer of the project has not been identified.

“The staff has only completed one round of review for this project and comments were returned to the applicant less than a week ago, so it’s too early to tell when the hearings will be,” Bill Logan, the county’s information outreach director, said in an email.

“The applicant is the engineering firm, so a known developer is not known,” Logan said.

A Michael Saunders & Company for sale sign on the property shows that it is under contract. A representative with the real estate company declined to identify the buyer.

The Pearce Canal runs down the west side of an 18-acre parcel off Prospect Road where more than 300 units of multi-family housing are planned. At least 25% would be designated as affordable housing.

The heavily wooded property is south of Saunders Road and is bounded by the Pearce Canal on the west.

Improvements to Saunders Road are currently being designed and permitted by Manatee County Government. Saunders Road is also known as 63rd Avenue East.

Local affordable housing underway

Other affordable housing projects in the works, as previously reported by the Bradenton Herald, include:

▪ The 606-unit Amara multifamily housing project, which includes at least 152 units of affordable housing, won unanimous approval from the Manatee County Commission in January.

Amara is planned on a 20-acre parcel at 3308 Lena Road, about one mile south of State Road 64. The developer is New York City-based WB Property Group.

▪ The Sawgrass Ridge project planned north of Moccasin Wallow Road at 10500 Carter Road would have 1,103 residential units with a minimum of 275 those being designated as affordable.

The property owner, McClure Properties, Ltd., has a contract to sell the vacant land to KC Sawgrasss LLC, which lists Casto Net Lease Properties, LLC and The Kolter Group LLC of Tampa as managers.

▪ Bradenton Project LLC of Summerville, S.C., plan to build a 96-unit apartment complex at 2008 53rd Ave. E. in Oneco. The project, which would include four buildings with 24 units each, received affordable/workforce housing eligibility on June 23.

Developers have started work on one of the largest affordable housing projects in the Bradenton area, The Savoy at 301 and The 301 Flats. The Savoy, shown above, will provide 248 units of senior housing.

▪ 301 Flats with 324 units of family housing and The Savoy at 301 with 248 units of senior housing units of multi-family affordable housing, are planned for 4505 12th St. Ct. E. The developer is Oneco 51 Family Gp LLC of Santa Monica, Calif.

▪ Whitfield Estates LLC plans to build 192 one- and two-bedroom units on 10 acres in the 7200 block of 12th Street East.

▪ The Nine20 Manatee apartments, planned for 137 units, with rents ranging from about $1,300 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,600 for a two-bedroom unit, are under construction at 920 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

The 12-story Nine20 Manatee workforce housing project along Manatee Avenue, shown Nov. 1, 2023, is under construction.

▪ Oneco Living Apartments, a three-story development, is planned for 94 rental units on 5.3 acres of vacant land just north of State Road 70. The majority of the units will be rented at market rate, but 24 of those apartments in the 5100 block of 18th Street Court East will be designated affordable housing.

▪ Hope Village, dedicated to keeping at-risk parents housed and on the path to economic independence, is planned by Help to Home, a local nonprofit organization and homeless resource group. Envisioned are at least 53 apartment units on 4.8 acres at 1825 30th Ave. W. in Bradenton.

▪ Housing Trust Group is building a five-story, 120-unit complex for seniors on the northwest corner of Ninth Street West and 23rd Avenue West in Bradenton.

The Met is now under construction at 1405 14th St., Bradenton, and will offer 199 units of workforce housing when completed.

▪ The Met, a $31 million workforce housing project, will include 199 units of eco-friendly apartments on a three-acre site at 1405 14th St., Bradenton.

▪ A workforce housing community of about 400 units is being pursued by a partnership of local businesses, One Stop Housing and the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation. A location and timeline have not been announced.

▪ The Mitchell at Palmetto, an 183-unit apartment complex with at least 25% of units classified as affordable, is planned for 9025 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto. The apartments would be built on a 9.16-acre triangular parcel between Bayshore Road, 89th Street East and U.S. 41.

▪ Riverview6, an 80-unit affordable housing complex by Housing Trust Group on the southeast corner of Sixth Avenue West and Ninth Street West near downtown Bradenton is set to open this summer.

The Oaks at Lakeside, 3505 53rd Ave. E., shown 9/10/2021, is one of the newer affordable housing developments in the Bradenton area. Rent in the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments varies based on the tenant’s income.

Recently completed affordable housing

▪ The Addison, a 90-unit complex, 702 Sixth Ave. E., Bradenton, and Oaks at Lakeside a 96-unit complex at 5260 34th Street Cir. E., Bradenton, were developed by Housing Trust Group.

▪ The Sandpiper Place Apartments, 4605 26th St. W., Bradenton, opened Feb. 15, 2022, with all 92 units rented, and a waiting list of more than 800 people.