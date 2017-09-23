Another Mexico Earthquake Sends Panicked People to Streets

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico on Saturday and was felt in the capital, where residents ran into the streets and rescuers briefly stopped combing the rubble left by a bigger tremor earlier this week.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View