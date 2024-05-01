Another Melt Bar & Grilled location closes

[In the video player above: Check out Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster Top Thrill 2.]

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Another Melt Bar & Grilled location in Ohio has closed.

Cedar Point confirmed to FOX 8 News that the operating agreement between the restaurant and amusement park has expired, and a spokesperson said “We’ve mutually agreed to not renew.”

The Melt location inside the park first opened in 2017.

Melt has announced the closure of at least four other locations including Dayton’s Fairfield Commons Mall, Canton’s Belden Village Mall, along Rockside Road in Independence, and along Detroit Road in Avon.

Owner Matt Fish previously cited post-pandemic difficulties as part of the chain’s decision to scale back.

“ … We feel having a smaller footprint and getting back to our hometown Cleveland roots is incredibly important right now,” reads a statement announcing the first two closures last year. “This was a very difficult decision for many reasons, but ultimately this move will put the company in a much better position for continued success.”

Melt operates a handful of other locations across Ohio including Akron, Columbus, Mentor, Cleveland and Lakewood, according to its website.

Cedar Point said there are no immediate plans for what will replace the location inside the park.

