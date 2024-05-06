Another man dead after multiple shooting incidents in Atlanta over the weekend

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a person shot call at 3041 Landrum Drive in Southwest Atlanta.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim died on scene, medical officials determined.

Motive has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

It has been a violent weekend in Atlanta after police have responded to multiple shootings that have left multiple individuals dead.

Just before midnight on Friday night, police say they were called to a home on Maple Walk Circle in a neighborhood off of Pryor Road.

Police said two 17-year-old boys got into a fight that led to one of them being shot and hospitalized. There is no word on his condition.

Investigators are still searching for the other teenager.

Less than an hour later, Atlanta police were called to a small shopping center on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. where they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot. He died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Another victim, a 51-year-old man, was found near the initial scene and was pronounced dead.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were called to Magic City on Forsyth Street where a 33-year-old man had been shot and killed.

Investigators say a man was firing his gun at random into the alley next to the club when a security guard told him to stop. The man refused and kept firing until the victim was ultimately shot and killed.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

