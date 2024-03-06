Another long-term ramp closure is coming along I-43 near Milwaukee

Beginning by 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, the Interstate 43 southbound ramps at Brown Deer Road (WIS 100) will close for approximately three months due to construction.

A new, diverging diamond interchange is being constructed at the site. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this type of interchange dramatically reduces vehicle collisions, accommodates more traffic, and better meets the needs of large trucks, pedestrians and cyclists.

WisDOT recommends these alternate routes while the ramps are closed:

I-43 southbound exit ramp to Brown Deer Road alternate route: Motorists are encouraged to use the I-43 southbound exit ramp to Port Washington Road and Brown Deer Road (WIS 100) to get around this closure.

Brown Deer Road entrance ramp to I-43 southbound alternate route: Motorists are encouraged to use Brown Deer Road (WIS 100), Green Bay Avenue (WIS 57) and the I-43 southbound entrance ramp at Good Hope Road to get around this closure.

A WisDOT rendering of the new diamond interchange under construction at I-43 and WIS 100. Beginning March 6, the I-43 southbound ramps at Brown Deer Road will close for approximately three months during construction.

The diverging diamond interchange is part of a larger WisDOT project: the I-43 North-South reconstruction project on a 14-mile stretch in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties between Silver Spring Drive by Bayshore Mall and Washington Street (WIS 60) in Grafton.

Construction on the project has been going on since 2021. Ultimately, it will expand I-43 from four lanes to six and will reconstruct five existing interchanges, including the one at Brown Deer Road. The project also adds a new interchange at Highland Road and expands Port Washington Road, between Bender and Daphne roads, from two lanes to four.

The I-43 North-South reconstruction project has its own website, where information, updates and alternate routes can be found. Click here to visit the project website.

A WisDOT project brief showing where the closures will be at the I-43 southbound ramps on Brown Deer Road, as well as alternative routes. The ramps will be closed for approximately three months, beginning Wednesday, March 6.

More: Construction along I-43 won't be done anytime soon. Here's what you should know.

More: Is the construction on I-43 near Milwaukee almost done?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: I-43 southbound ramps at Brown Deer Road to close for 3 months