Another local fentanyl bust, guns seized

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Elyria Police Department Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Louisiana Avenue Friday.

The narcotics unit seized 46 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of fentanyl and a 9mm handgun.

Police said Calvin Parker, age 41, was charged with felonies for trafficking and possession of drugs and a felony weapons charge. Tammy Roark, age 53, was charged withy permitting drug abuse in her home.

“The Elyria Police Department will continue to target anyone responsible for distributing illegal drugs in the community,” police said.

Anyone with information on drug dealing in their neighborhood can contact the Elyria Police Narcotics Supervisor Sgt. Eric Grove at 440-326-1235. Tipsters can remain anonymous should they choose to do so, police said.

