Another ‘life-changing’ jackpot hits at Beau Rivage Casino, the third jackpot in 2 months
Make that three jackpots hit at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi in less than two months.
This jackpot, won Saturday, April 27, was $1,217,921.02.
The winner, who declined to be identified, was playing a $1 Dragon Link game with a $25 minimum bet in the high limits area of the casino.
The person was playing for just over and hour when they hit the jackpot at 6:57 p.m.
“We have a lot of jackpots every month,” said Mary Cracchiolo, regional public relations director for the Beau Rivage. “it’s really nice to see a $1 million life-changing jackpot.”
This follows a $200,000 jackpot on Friday, April 19, when Rosa V. (last name not disclosed) of McAllen, Texas, was playing a $100 Triple Double Stars game in the high limit slot room.
On March 8, an unidentified player won a life-changing jackpot of $1,254,996 playing a $1 denomination Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin at the Beau Rivage.