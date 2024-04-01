Another new license plate style? Reader wonders what this costs

Apr. 1—Dear Answer Man: Why does Minnesota now have black license plates? We have so many options I think another one is just a waste of money. — Too Many Options.

Dear Options,

Well, this continued growth in license plates options is a new one for Answer Man. Of course, my jalopy is licensed with the default Minnesota license plate. Of course, I've got an "Insufferable Know It All" license plate holder.

First of all, the fine folks of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety inform me — and I already knew this — all new license plate styles are first approved by the Minnesota Legislature when people who have an interest in a new plate option make a request to state representatives to introduce legislation for a new plate. You can read all about the process at

Minnesota Statute 168.1293

, but — and here's a key component dealing with cost — there is a $20,000 fee to cover review and development costs unless the legislation offers a way for the costs incurred to be covered by other means.

As for producing each license plate, there is no added cost. The state uses digital license plate printing technology to individually produce standard license plates and specialty license plates at the same cost.

So, how many options are there? Well, Erin Johnson, a communications specialist for DPS, said there are 98 special plate graphics available, and that's not even including disability plates, weighted plates or personalized versions.

Johnson added that amateur radio station — ham radio — license plates were first authorized in 1951, disability license plates were authorized in 1953 and personalized plates were authorized in 1975.

From there, the options kept coming.

And while the cost to taxpayers for these options is all the same, many versions are connected to nonprofit fundraising organizations, state programs or agencies, and other ventures that will cost the individual license plate consumer a small added cost to get something beyond the standard plate.

So, go with the classic if you prefer, but you and your hooptie can express a little individuality if you like, all thanks to someone with an idea and the folks in the Minnesota Legislature.

Send questions to Answer Man at

answerman@postbulletin.com

.