Another Kansas City metro county pushing for Buc-ee’s

PECULIAR, Mo. — Turns out, more than one area in the Kansas City metro is stumping for a Buc-ee’s store.

The city of Peculiar, Missouri is throwing its hat into the ring, too, campaigning on social media for the popular gas retailer attraction to establish a Cass County location.

An online video clip featuring Mickey Ary, Peculiar’s city administrator, asks the public to complete an online survey, asking Buc-ee’s to consider Peculiar.

Ary imagines a stretch of undeveloped land near I-49 and Peculiar Way, which sits near Ray-Pec High School, as an attractive location.

“As a small community, we need a bigger tax base. We’re needing some tax revenue,” Ary said on Tuesday.

Ary, a native Texan, said he’s seen the enthusiasm Buc-ee’s fans show, traveling long distances to visit various locations. He’s also hopeful tourist traffic to and from Lake of the Ozarks would be enticing to Buc-ee’s.

“We believe the growth of Kansas City is coming south of the city. We see it. We see other communities around us that are growing economically. We want to catch that same momentum,” Ary said.

Peculiar is home to around 7,000 people. FOX4 reached out to Buc-ee’s public relations office on Tuesday, but our message concerning potential development in Peculiar wasn’t answered.

“I think it would be awesome for the city and just get more movement, and more traffic. I think it would be great for a lot of businesses around here,” Nicole Purcell, who operates the popular Popi’s Mexican Restaurant, said.

“I think it would be amazing. I think it would drive good revenue for the city, and I think a lot of people — it would be a good attraction,” Lucas Bindi, a frequent visitor to Peculiar, added.

On Monday, economic developers in Kansas City, Kansas confirmed for FOX4 they’re also in talks with Buc-ee’s.

Missouri already has one Buc-ee’s location in Springfield. The KCK store would be the chain’s first in Kansas.

Critics commented on social media the area near Peculiar already has plenty of gas stations. Ary said the difference is Buc-ee’s doesn’t accept 18-wheeler trucks on its lots, while other nearby fuel retailers do.

Ary also said he’s hopeful for a meeting or a call with Buc-ee’s, where he could tell them about Cass County and how they both could benefit.

