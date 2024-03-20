Another Kansas City Country Club Plaza shop closes. This one was open for four years

Kindred, a locally owned boutique selling women’s clothing and accessories, has closed its Country Club Plaza location.

The shop opened on the Plaza in 2020 at 422 Nichols Road, then moved in 2022 to the former Pinstripes space at 601 W. 48th St.

“We would like to reopen at some point,” said owner Adam Pfeifer. “We’re hopeful that a new owner will allow us to move back to our previous location, where we were very successful.”

HP Village Partners, the owners of Dallas’ Highland Park Village, announced plans in October to purchase the Country Club Plaza, but the sale has yet to be finalized. For now, the shopping center is owned jointly by Macerich Co. and Taubman Centers, which in May defaulted on a nearly $300 million loan used to purchase the property.

Kindred’s other location, in Oak Park Mall, remains open.

Several retail operations have closed their Plaza shops this year, including Soft Surroundings, Hallmark Gold Crown and Forever 21, which closed three Kansas City area stores.

Breana Grosz, general manager of the Plaza, did not respond to a request for comment.