Another inmate found dead at Oklahoma County Detention Center this week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The second inmate in the past week was found dead at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Sunday afternoon.

Detention officials announced that 49-year-old Jeremy Birchfield was found dead in his cell around 1:40 p.m.

| READ LOCAL NEWS > Teens beat up homeless man next to dumpster and remove Colostomy bag >

Detention Officers found Birchfield unresponsive and called for medical staff who tried to save his life. Eventually, he was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Officials said that he was booked on May 31 by the Warr Acres Police Department and was being held on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12 with a $265,000 bond.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation and at this time it appears to be a suicide. As is standard protocol, all deaths are investigated as homicides until a final determination is made by the State Medical Examiner’s Office,” ODOC stated in a press release Sunday.

It was on May 28 that officials said they found another detainee inside their facility unresponsive who would later be found dead.

James Lynn Jetton, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

That man was James Jetton who had been booked on May 20 by Oklahoma City Police and was being held on a $4,000 bond for failing to appear in court on a 2022 third-degree burglary charge. His family had been notified.

| READ MORE HERE > Detention Center inmate dies after being found unresponsive >

The circumstances surrounding Jetton’s death are under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.