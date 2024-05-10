Another hot day with higher chances of rain and lightning storms

Friday’s heat will rival Thursday’s, however, afternoon storms could cool things down.

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of late morning or midday storms with lightning and gusty winds, according to NWS Melbourne.

Those storms are likely to develop from north of Kissimmee to Melbourne by the afternoon.

They may contain lighting and gusty winds up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 90s throughout the day.

The heat index is in the triple digits for much of Central Florida, according to NWS Melbourne.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents at all area beaches.