Another hot day ahead, much-needed rain in view

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a much-needed rain storm headed our way following another hot afternoon.

As for Monday’s morning commute, it will be dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Highs in the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will reach about 100-102 degrees.

Only an isolated Northeast Florida shower is possible in the late afternoon on a sea breeze. A few showers and storms are likely in Southeast Georgia this evening as a front moves in.

A few afternoon showers and storms are likely on Tuesday with highs back down to the lower to mid-90s. The best coverage of rain and embedded storms will be on Thursday.

The tropics remain quiet, but the First Alert Weather Team is actively watching for any development.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A few isolated Georgia evening storms. Isolated sea breeze shower. HIGH: 99 (Record: 100 – 1954)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few showers/storms. High 94/Low 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. High 90/Low 72

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 89/Low 73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. High 88/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. High 89/Low 73

