Another H-E-B store planned in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Another H-E-B is coming to fast-growing Georgetown.

The retail bellwether’s latest store will anchor Barshop and Oles Co.’s planned 31-acre shopping center, Parmer Ranch Marketplace, according to planning documents and Barshop and Oles partner Milo Burdette.

H-E-B’s plans for the site include an approximately 110,000-square-foot store and a fuel station at 10110 Ranch-to-Market Road 2338, located at the northeast corner of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and RM 2338. It’s about a 10-minute drive from the sweeping Sun City neighborhood.

Read the full story at Austin Business Journal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.