Another H-E-B store planned in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Another H-E-B is coming to fast-growing Georgetown.
The retail bellwether’s latest store will anchor Barshop and Oles Co.’s planned 31-acre shopping center, Parmer Ranch Marketplace, according to planning documents and Barshop and Oles partner Milo Burdette.
H-E-B’s plans for the site include an approximately 110,000-square-foot store and a fuel station at 10110 Ranch-to-Market Road 2338, located at the northeast corner of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and RM 2338. It’s about a 10-minute drive from the sweeping Sun City neighborhood.
