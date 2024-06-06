Another geomagnetic storm is upon us. Will Northern Lights be visible in Texas again?

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch through the weekend, but it's too early to say whether these conditions will return with the same vibrancy as a similar event in early May.

At the highest-level magnitude of G5, the May 10 geomagnetic storm was the most severe that's been reported since 2003. Those conditions brought visibility of the aurora borealis to all 48 contiguous states in the United States, stretching as far south as Central Texas.

Now, about three weeks later, forecasters are again watching the sunspot group known as Region 3697, along with solar flares and what are known as coronal mass ejections ‒ massive eruptions of plasma so strong they have their own magnetic fields, according to USA TODAY.

Experts say the typical viewing patterns are likely to continue, but the large sunspot makes it more likely another massive display could happen soon across vast swaths of the United States, though it's unclear if that includes Texas this time.

