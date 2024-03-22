Another Friday with rain is on the way for Charlotte

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — There was more beautiful weather for us on Thursday.

But we’re saying goodbye to the sunshine for a bit, and making way for clouds and rain again. Every Friday so far this month has involved some rain!

It’ll still be dry overnight and Friday morning. The rain mainly starts to move in after noon. It spreads into South Carolina first, then the rest of the region through the evening. Some of the heaviest rain may come overnight into early Saturday morning, dropping up to 1-2 inches along the way. A couple of storms can’t be ruled out as well.

There won’t be as much rain on Saturday, but a few showers will linger into the afternoon. Saturday night plans will likely be drier, and Sunday is completely dry!

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 48.

Friday: Cloudy start. Rain moves in for the afternoon. High 58.

