Another former Miami teacher accused of sexual misconduct

MIAMI, Okla. – A former Miami high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving three students is free on bail.

Kaynen Derris Cole, 28, is charged in Ottawa County District Court with sexual battery and three counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, all felonies.

He was released from the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday on $80,000 bail and is due back in court on June 26, court records show.

Cole was employed with the Miami Public Schools from Aug. 2022 to May 2023 as a coach and teacher.

He is accused of having inappropriate conversations with three female students and sexually abusing one of those students. Two of those students are still enrolled at Miami Public Schools; the third is now a Miami High School graduate, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation revealed the possibility of a fourth teen, the affidavit states. The investigation was opened on Oct. 30, according to investigators.

Patrick Abitbol, Cole’s attorney denied any wrongdoing.

“There was communication with students – but it was common communication – nothing inappropriate,” Abitbol said.

Cole is the second former Miami Public Schools instructor to face sexual misconduct charges involving a student this school year.

Cole left Miami for the Salina School District. Cole’s former girlfriend sent an email to Salina Public Schools Superintendent Earl Dalke expressing her concern about Cole and his alleged inappropriate relationships with female students from past school districts, court documents show.

Investigators say the former coach and teacher is currently on leave from his duties at the Salina School District.

Before he came to the Miami School District, Cole worked for the Sand Springs School District. Despite sending several online links to multiple Sand Springs Public Schools employees for a reference, only one reference was provided to Miami school officials, the affidavit states.

The reference, completed by Principal J.J. Smith, did not provide any knowledge of Cole’s past issues in Sand Springs to the Miami Public Schools and even stated that he would re-hire Cole, court documents show.

This referral was sent to Miami Public Schools after Cole was forced to resign from his position as a physical education and health teacher at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs for “engaging in social media and texting with female students” and for demonstrating “the pattern to communicate with female minors to start those relationships using technology and social media platforms,” the affidavit states.

The Sand Springs Police Department reported multiple reports where Cole was investigated and questioned about his contact with female students.

“Cole was investigated/questioned about his contact with female students. The documents

received showed that multiple people within the Administration of the Sand Springs Public

School System were aware of the allegations as well.” Affidavit for Arrest Warrant

“The DHS (Department of Human Services) referral was completed by Sand Springs Public Schools after a Department Information Report with the Sand Springs Police Department was filed and stated that nothing of a sexual nature was transmitted or received,” according to investigators.

The affidavit states that in spite of the DHS report, “It was evident from the allegations and documentation that the school system provided in its police report that there was the possibility of sexual content – photographs and or text messages – regarding sexual content between Cole and female students had been shared.”

Cole told investigators that he was “hit on” at the schools by Sand Springs students, court documents show. He also denied getting reprimanded and written up. He later admitted to Miami investigators he was questioned for text communication with a student about mental health but did not get into any trouble.

The Allegations

*** Warning Sexual Graphic Content***

One teen told Miami Police Department detectives Cole “requested her

socks and panties after she worked out due to him wanting to smell them.” Affidavit for Arrest Warrant

The three teens said Cole communicated with them on social media platforms about mental health issues. He also instructed them to delete the messages, authorities said in legal documents.

When interviewed, Cole initially denied any contact but later admitted to communicating on social media about mental health issues, the affidavit states.

Two of the teens described their interaction with Cole to investigators as “more than just a traditional teacher/coach relationship.”

Investigators say screenshots showed Cole talked about wanting to kiss the first teen and “destroy” her “in the most romantic way.”

The first teen told detectives Cole traveled to watch her play softball, the affidavit states.

Cole admitted to investigators to talking to the first teen about her “mental health and later stated they communicated about her body images and basketball.” Cole did say the teen sent him a photograph of herself in a two-piece swimsuit. Cole told investigators he “acknowledged that it would be inappropriate to receive swimsuit pictures of students, however it was about body images.”

He also denied to investigators sending or receiving any nude pictures or talking about sex with the second teen. Cole denied sending sexually charged messages including telling the teen that he wanted “her to have his babies.

Cole allegedly asked the second teen for nude photographs and would send nude photographs of himself to the juvenile, the affidavit states. Cole is also accused of kissing her and touching her inappropriately during his planning period and “in his classroom.” The teen told investigators she would go to Cole’s classroom during his lunch “and they would move out of camera view and kiss,” the affidavit states.

Cole denied any contact or communication with the second teen outside of school hours but eventually said the teen “would come into his classroom during his plan period”.

The third teen told investigators as communication between the two grew, Cole would allow the teen to pick out the outfits he wears and even told her that they probably shouldn’t be communicating but continued to anyway, the affidavit states.

The third teen described Cole to investigators “as obsessive when she didn’t answer him” referring to text and phone messages.

She further described a conversation about her tongue where Cole allegedly made a sexual reference, the affidavit states. Cole attempted to get the teen to come to a ball game in Salina and go with him to a hotel and hang out. The teen refused to meet Cole outside of school, the affidavit states.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact Leslie Bissell with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Ottawa County at (918) 540-1621 if they suspect any child is a victim of abuse.

