Another Florida resident arrested for alleged Kansas election fraud, AG Kris Kobach says

A second Florida resident has been arrested in connection with alleged election fraud in Johnson County, Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Tuesday that law enforcement in Nebraska arrested Jamie Johnson, a 47-year-old Dade City, Fla., resident, on May 29 on allegations of forging signatures on petitions seeking recognition of the No Labels political party.

The arrest comes after another Dade City resident, George Andrews, was arrested in February on similar allegations. At the time, Kobach described Andrews as part of a “scheme” to place fraudulent signatures on petitions.

“As attorney general, I am determined to prosecute election fraud to the fullest extent of the law. It doesn’t matter how far you run. We will drag you back to Kansas and prosecute you,” Kobach, a Republican, said in a statement.

“The people of Kansas deserve the most secure elections possible.”

No Labels is a political party founded in 2009 and is similar in size to the Libertarian Party. It was recognized as a political party in Kansas in January after submitting a petition containing the signatures of registered voters equal to 2% of the total votes cast in the 2022 statewide gubernatorial general election.

No Labels considered running a third-party presidential campaign but ultimately decided against nominating a candidate.

Johnson faces 18 counts of election forgery and one count of election perjury in Johnson County District Court, including one count of election perjury and 18 counts of election forgery. Andrews is charged with two counts of election perjury and 28 counts of election forgery.

Andrews also faces legal troubles in Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has previously said that Andrews and another person allegedly submitted 133 invalid petitions in multiple Florida counties for an abortion rights ballot initiative on Feb. 6. It’s unclear whether Johnson is the other individual.

Kobach’s office said Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican, reviewed the allegations against Johnson before forwarding the case to Kobach. On Tuesday, Schwab said in a statement that “my office is committed to pursuing any evidence of election crime. Kansas has strong laws to ensure the integrity of our elections, and this case demonstrates that the process works.”

The Star’s Joseph Hernandez contributed reporting