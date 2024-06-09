Another excessive speeder nabbed by OSP in NE Ohio

Another excessive speeder nabbed by OSP in NE Ohio

*Above video: Most dangerous highways in Ohio*

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol intervened to stop a dangerous situation on a NE Ohio highway.

‘Combatant’ minors arrested at another NE Ohio Catholic church fest: PD

Troopers from Canton recently cited a motorist for going 103 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on U.S. 30 in Perry Township.

Recently, Fox 8 reported troopers have stopped drivers for going 124 mph, 122 mph, and 100 mph, including several of those speeds recorded in NE Ohio.

“So far this year, there have been 10,987 speed-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. #SlowDown,” Troopers posted.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.