Another dry day with hazardous surf and dangerous boating conditions

Tuesday will be dry, but those visiting area beaches will need to be careful.

A swell in the ocean is producing a high risk for life-threatening rip currents at Central Florida beaches, according to NWS Melbourne.

Additionally, a small craft advisory is in effect due to southeast winds up to 15 to 20 knots with seas up to eight feet.

Temperature highs will be in the low 80s along the coast and the mid-80s across the interior.

Winds in the afternoon will blow around 15 mph and gust at 20 to 25 mph.