Another development plan submitted for hotel along Archer Road in Gainesville

Development plans submitted to the city of Gainesville's planning division call for the construction of a new hotel just off Archer Road.

Here's what we know:

Where is the property located?

3631 SW Archer Road, which is behind the Sonny's, Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and Wendy's restaurants.

Who owns the property?

Records show Gainesville Investment One LLC, located in New Port Richey, purchased the 1.36-acre property in October 2018 for just over $1 million.

The site of the proposed Gainesville Hotel at 3631 Southwest Archer Road.

What's in the development plan?

The Gainesville Hotel, as it is referred to in the plans, will consist of 95 rooms across 41,500 square feet of space.

According to planning documents, a virtual neighborhood workshop on the proposal held March 26 produced no interested parties.

Isn't there another new hotel planned in the area?

Plans for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton — just west of the Gainesville Hotel location — also have been submitted to the city. Those plans call for a five-story, 68,850-square-foot hotel with 109 rooms and pool. The development will be located directly south/southeast of the Robbinswood Plaza, which includes tenants Relish, Bento, Chipotle and Trulieve.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Development plan submitted for hotel along Archer Road in Gainesville