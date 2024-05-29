Another development plan submitted for hotel along Archer Road in Gainesville
Development plans submitted to the city of Gainesville's planning division call for the construction of a new hotel just off Archer Road.
Here's what we know:
Where is the property located?
3631 SW Archer Road, which is behind the Sonny's, Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and Wendy's restaurants.
Who owns the property?
Records show Gainesville Investment One LLC, located in New Port Richey, purchased the 1.36-acre property in October 2018 for just over $1 million.
What's in the development plan?
The Gainesville Hotel, as it is referred to in the plans, will consist of 95 rooms across 41,500 square feet of space.
According to planning documents, a virtual neighborhood workshop on the proposal held March 26 produced no interested parties.
Isn't there another new hotel planned in the area?
Plans for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton — just west of the Gainesville Hotel location — also have been submitted to the city. Those plans call for a five-story, 68,850-square-foot hotel with 109 rooms and pool. The development will be located directly south/southeast of the Robbinswood Plaza, which includes tenants Relish, Bento, Chipotle and Trulieve.
This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Development plan submitted for hotel along Archer Road in Gainesville