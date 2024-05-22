Another controversial flag flew over LBI home of SCOTUS Justice Alito: New York Times

WASHINGTON − Another flag − not an upside one, but a flag that said "Appeal to Heaven'' − carried by some of the people who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, flew over a home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito last summer, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The second flag, which the report said is a symbol for a religious strand of the “Stop the Steal” campaign, was raised over Alito's Long Beach Island, New Jersey, vacation home in July and September of 2023.

The Times previously reported that an upside-down American flag flew over the justices Virginia home in January of 2021.

Supreme Court justices are supposed to avoid politics.

Alito told the Times his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, raised the inverted flag in response to a dispute with a neighbor and he “had no involvement whatsoever."

The Times said Alito declined to respond to questions about the beach house flag.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY to the latest report.

The high court is deciding two cases related to former President Donald Trump and his supporters’ efforts to overturn the results of the election, decisions that will affect the criminal election interference charges pending against Trump.

After news of the inverted flag broke, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee, called on Alito to recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election in a statement.

Durbin said the flag "clearly creates the appearance of bias” but he does not expect a congressional investigation.

"The American public understands what he did,” Durbin said. “But I don’t think there’s much to be gained with a hearing at this point.”

The "Appeal to Heaven" flag − a white flag with a green pine tree in the center − was used during the American Revolution. It has become a symbol for Christian nationalist.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has hung the flag outside his congressional office.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation calls the flag a "sectarian symbol that indicates government endorsement of Christianity."

Delivering the commencement address at a Catholic University this month, Alito said that the freedom of religion is "imperiled."

He told the graduates of Franciscan University of Steubenville they may soon find themselves in a job or social setting where they will feel pressure to endorse ideas they don’t believe in or to abandon core beliefs.

“It will be up to you to stand firm,” he said.

