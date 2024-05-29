Another chicken sandwich spot just opened in the Sacramento area. What’s on the menu?

Another restaurant is serving up chicken sandwiches in the Sacramento area.

Chick-N-Burger opened in April at 2770 E. Bidwell St., Suite 400, in Folsom, according to its Instagram page.

“At our restaurant, we pride ourselves on preparing every dish with the freshest and highest quality ingredients,” the restaurant said on its website. “Each dish is made to order and bursting with flavor.”

The fast-casual eatery replaced now-closed Japanese restaurant Hibachi Town in the space.

Chick-N-Burger is the latest chicken restaurant to open in the region.

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken & Wings held its grand opening in February in Sacramento, while Bruxie, which serves up fried chicken waffle sandwiches, opened its first Northern California location in Davis in April.

What’s on the menu?

Chick-N-Burger has a simple menu, featuring combos, sides and a dessert.

Guests can choose from chicken tenders, crispy chicken sandwiches or chicken wings, as well as a wagyu beef burger.

The restaurant’s Fancy Fries feature white sauce, chicken and hot sauce, while Mac & Chick combines, fries, chicken, crispy onions and macaroni and cheese.

There’s also macaroni and cheese made with creamy white cheddar cheese.

For dessert, Chick-N-Burger offers tres leches cake.

