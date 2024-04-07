Another breezy and mild day to wrap up the weekend

What We’re Tracking

Another windy day Sunday

More active weather pattern for the upcoming week

Staying mild

After some storms rolled through last night, we’ve cleared out as we’ve also held on to some breezes through the night. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s yet again.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine for our Sunday, but still be windy. Highs should make it up to near 70°, and winds will be gusting to around 30-40mph before relaxing later tonight into Monday.

As of right now, we may end up with some scattered cloud cover across Northeast Kansas for the solar eclipse on Monday before yet another system moves in. That should bring another slight chance for showers and storms on Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.