Another brand-new Costco is set to open in Sacramento area after delays. Here’s when

Costco’s newest Sacramento-area store finally has an opening date.

The popular warehouse retailer will open at 4101 Sierra College Blvd. in Loomis on May 23, according to the Costco website.

Plans to build a Costco in Loomis began in 2018, but the project hit roadblocks due to disputes over traffic and impacts to nearby business. After a settlement agreement was reached with the city of Rocklin, construction got a green light.

The Loomis location was previously slated to open in April, The Sacramento Bee reported in 2023.

Barry Thepvong, of Fresno, looks at whisky bottles during the grand opening of the Natomas Costco store on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Another Costco in the Sacramento area is opening soon. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Where is Costco in Loomis?

The Loomis Costco is located at 4101 Sierra College Blvd. and neighbors a Walmart, Target and Trader Joe’s.

The site is across from Rocklin’s Sierra Crossing Commercial Center, near the Sierra College Boulevard exit from Interstate 80.

When is new store opening?

The new Loomis store will open its doors on Thursday, May 23.

Elena and husband Dave Murray wait second and third in line for the Natomas Costco grand opening on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The couple spent the night in front of the store. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

What will the open hours be?

According to Costco’s website, the Loomis store will be open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Where are other Costco locations in Sacramento area?

The Loomis location will be the second Costco new store to open in the Sacramento area in recent months.

Costco officially opened the doors of its new location in North Natomas on March 14.

More than 10,000 customers flocked to the store at 3881 East Commerce Way on opening day, including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and folks who camped overnight to take advantage of deals.

Costco also has warehouses and business centers at the following locations:

1600 Expo Parkway in Sacramento

3360 El Camino Ave. in Sacramento

7981 East Stockton Blvd. in Sacramento

11260 White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova

7400 Elk Grove Blvd. in Elk Grove

7000 Auburn Blvd. in Citrus Heights

2299 Bronze Star Drive in Woodland

6750 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville

1800 Cavitt Drive in Folsom

Source: Esri drive time analysis; only the Sacramento-region Costco stores are included Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE

