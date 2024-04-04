Another brand-new Costco is set to open in Sacramento area after delays. Here’s when
Costco’s newest Sacramento-area store finally has an opening date.
The popular warehouse retailer will open at 4101 Sierra College Blvd. in Loomis on May 23, according to the Costco website.
Plans to build a Costco in Loomis began in 2018, but the project hit roadblocks due to disputes over traffic and impacts to nearby business. After a settlement agreement was reached with the city of Rocklin, construction got a green light.
The Loomis location was previously slated to open in April, The Sacramento Bee reported in 2023.
Where is Costco in Loomis?
The Loomis Costco is located at 4101 Sierra College Blvd. and neighbors a Walmart, Target and Trader Joe’s.
The site is across from Rocklin’s Sierra Crossing Commercial Center, near the Sierra College Boulevard exit from Interstate 80.
When is new store opening?
The new Loomis store will open its doors on Thursday, May 23.
What will the open hours be?
According to Costco’s website, the Loomis store will be open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Where are other Costco locations in Sacramento area?
The Loomis location will be the second Costco new store to open in the Sacramento area in recent months.
Costco officially opened the doors of its new location in North Natomas on March 14.
More than 10,000 customers flocked to the store at 3881 East Commerce Way on opening day, including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and folks who camped overnight to take advantage of deals.
Costco also has warehouses and business centers at the following locations:
1600 Expo Parkway in Sacramento
3360 El Camino Ave. in Sacramento
7981 East Stockton Blvd. in Sacramento
11260 White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova
7400 Elk Grove Blvd. in Elk Grove
7000 Auburn Blvd. in Citrus Heights
2299 Bronze Star Drive in Woodland
6750 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville
1800 Cavitt Drive in Folsom
Source: Esri drive time analysis; only the Sacramento-region Costco stores are included Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.