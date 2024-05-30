Another Austin massage parlor closes, accused of illegal sex activity by AG's office

An Austin massage parlor shut down after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office filed a lawsuit due to reports of illegal sexual activity taking place there.

The attorney general's office filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit against Sun Spa in Northwest Austin on May 15 in the Williamson County civil court.

Attempts to reach the business owners for comment were not immediately successful.

This is the second time in three months Paxton's office has asked authorities to close a massage parlor in Northwest Austin after alleging the business hosted illegal sex acts. Essence Massage, the parlor that closed in February, was only half a mile from Sun Spa.

In a press release sent on Thursday, the attorney general's office said the lawsuit was filed after an investigation by its human trafficking unit found illegal sexual activity had occurred at the business.

Paxton's office said it has recently closed seven massage parlors in the Central Texas region after finding evidence of illegal sexual activity. The release said 1,000 of these types of businesses are estimated to be operating throughout the state. Many of these places use victims of human trafficking, the release said.

A copy of the lawsuit obtained by the American-Statesman noted that the attorney general's office found instances of illegal sex acts taking place and that it was being done by victims of human trafficking.

