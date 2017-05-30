Another year, another vote. Is democracy burning out Brits?

Houda Salehi knows she should vote in Britain’s June 8 general election.

But following the national race just two years ago, the Brexit referendum last year, and the immediate change of power that generated, the graduate student says she is simply overwhelmed by the number of votes and uninformed about the stakes.

“I will try to vote, but I’m just not even sure what I am voting for and why,” says Ms. Salehi at British Library plaza in central London on a recent day. Plus, she adds, it’s the end of the year and time to buckle down. “I have to pass my master’s!”

As Britain gears up for another electoral season – after a new election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May, a U-turn from her pledge not to hold a vote until the current term’s scheduled end in 2020 – many Britons have experienced a degree of democratic whiplash.

It’s a sign of the angst of the political era, not just in Britain but around the world. As party allegiances have broken down and a mistrust of politics in general has grown, leaders have depended more heavily on votes or referendums to consolidate power and steer their nations, from everything from independence to controversial foreign policy decisions.

But the proliferation of votes is feeding electoral fatigue, leading to greater disillusionment in politics and more urgency to find a solution. Just as the financial crisis profoundly shook people’s faith in market capitalism, there are increasing doubts that politics today is working as it ought to be – and nowhere is that clearer than in Britain.

“We’re having lots of elections, lots of referendums, but what is not changing is people’s sense that they’re having a say and they’re influencing change,” says Alexandra Runswick, director of Unlock Democracy, a nonprofit in London seeking to make politics work better.

‘NOT ANOTHER ONE!’

Not only will Britons have had three national votes in two years, the various polls of the devolved governments in the United Kingdom have added to a perception of ceaseless balloting. Northern Ireland will have had five votes in just over two years. Scotland will also have had five since September 2014 – with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning of another referendum for Scottish independence, which would have repercussions from Inverness to Ipswich.

At the same time, as domestic policies reach far beyond national borders today – Brexit, for example, is a political shakeup with far-reaching impact on the 27 other members of the EU – a sense of political uncertainty hangs over the country, heightened by last week's attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester which killed 22 people.

Perhaps it was “Brenda from Bristol” who captured best the zeitgeist of the moment, when a BBC reporter asked the pensioner how she felt about the snap election shortly after it was announced. “You’re joking? Not another one!” she replied in a reaction that went viral. “Oh for God’s sake, I can’t honestly... I can’t stand this.”

Polling reveals clear dissatisfaction with the status quo, though not a decline in voter participation. A 2017 audit of political engagement by the Hansard Society, a London-based charity that promotes democracy, shows 59 percent of the public saying they’d be certain to vote in June, the same percentage in last year's audit and the highest proportion on record. But the audit also showed fewer than a third of people satisfied with the way Parliament works. And the proportion of those feeling they have influence over national decisionmaking is just 16 percent, including among those respondents who found themselves on the winning side of Brexit.

When art facilitator Ali Avery and artist Alice Myers recently set off on a two-week “listening journey” across the four countries of Britain for a project called Indefinite Article, the overarching message that emerged in the 79 interviews they did was, essentially: “We desperately need change. And change is impossible.”

DEMOCRACY AMID UNCERTAINTY

This frustration toward politics comes at a time when, because of the electoral cycle, several Western countries have held national elections recently, or will do so this year: the US, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Britain, and Germany.