Another Aggie joke: Secret system flops

Mar. 17—The bigwigs of New Mexico State University bombed again, wasting eight months before aborting their attempt to hire a president.

The university's five regents have no excuses. They conducted their search in secret, a system supposedly essential to securing an outstanding pool of applicants.

Instead, the regents decided none of the candidates deserved the job. There was no way to investigate their conclusion. Faculty members, alumni and all the rest of us are barred from seeing the full list of applicants for NMSU's presidency.

Under a state law approved in 1998, the board of regents only had to release the names of five finalists. Members of the public don't know how many other people applied, or if there were gems in the pool who were passed over.

New Mexico's secret system of choosing university presidents also makes it possible for cronyism to prevail. A politically connected applicant can rise above better-qualified candidates, and no one except a university's regents and headhunter would be the wiser.

Secrecy wasn't always the legal standard in searches for presidents of public universities. The state's flagship school, the University of New Mexico, nonetheless ran a closed-door presidential selection process in 1990.

UNM regents flew nine candidates to Dallas, where the applicants met in private with members of a search committee. The story eventually leaked, prompting media companies and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government to sue for the names of the applicants.

After UNM's ludicrous attempts to block the information, it forged a legal agreement with its adversaries. The university promised to reveal the names of all presidential applicants who were interviewed by more than one member of a search committee.

Unsatisfied with that level of secrecy, UNM's lawyer and lobbyists pushed for more. They claimed good candidates would not apply for jobs at state universities if their names became public early in a search.

State legislators caved in, approving a bill sealing the names of most people applying to be president of a state university. Only the names of at least five finalists would be revealed.

Then-Gov. Gary Johnson, a Republican, signed the bill into law. State universities have been free for the last 26 years to run secret presidential searches until they choose finalists.

Has the bureaucrats' system delivered a series of great university presidents? Of course not.

New Mexico State University declined to renew the contract of its last executive, whose title was chancellor. The secret, bungled search that followed resulted in the regents rejecting their own handpicked list of finalists for the top position, renamed as president.

All this backroom system delivered is instability at the venerable land-grant university.

Legislators share the blame. They bought a tired line from university lobbyists and lawyers who claimed sealing the names of applicants was a smart practice.

Lawmakers should have asked why a university administrator from, say, Illinois, would be in mortal terror of having his or her name associated with a presidential search in New Mexico.

Applicants for public jobs who crave privacy are not attractive candidates. Yet regents at New Mexico State University and all other state schools insist they cannot skim the cream without secrecy.

In addition to the blackout on most applicants' identities, there's another problem. Regents are political appointees of the governor.

Many regents are good soldiers in a political party or hefty donors to candidates. None of this qualifies them to oversee a university.

Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, has tried for a decade to change the way regents are selected. Steinborn's idea is to reduce the governor's appointment powers. He wants an open application process for regent seats in which a screening committee would review the interest and credentials of people who want to serve.

"We need to move this away from the insiders to people who are not connected to the political class," Steinborn said in an interview.

Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, has refused for two consecutive years to give Steinborn's proposal a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Cervantes told me a screening process might bloat bureaucracy without ever establishing qualifications to be a regent.

New Mexico's 42 state senators already play a role in determining who serves on boards of regents. They robotically confirm almost everyone the governor nominates.

In the last 15 years, only one nominee for a regent seat was rejected by the Senate. The unfortunate fellow was Matt Chandler, voted down by Democrats because he ran dishonest political ads as treasurer of a Republican PAC.

Once regents are in power, they do as they please until their terms expire. They claim to be diligent in their most important job of hiring university presidents.

It's hard to judge their work ethic. Regents operate mostly in darkness — exactly where they keep the public.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.