Anonymous Buyer Spends $1 Million at Toys R Us to Donate Purchases to Needy Children

The last day of business at North Carolina Toys R Us store is unique.

As every Toys R Us store in America closed for the last time Friday, things were a bit different at the Triangle Town franchise in North Carolina.

The Raleigh business never opened, in fact. All because an anonymous shopper spent $1 million to buy every last toy so they could all be donated to needy children, WNCN-TV reported.

The staff spent their last day on the job packing up boxes to put on a truck for the nameless buyer.

The news surprised those who arrived looking for last-minute bargains.

"Wow. Awesome man," said would-be shopper George House.

"Oh, wow, that's nice," said Vivian Smith, who was greeted by locked doors and a "Closed" sign when she arrived.

Employees were mum about who might be the secret shopper. But some would-be customers thought it might be someone with very deep pockets.

"Maybe it's Bill Gates," said Hailey Rawles, who also mused that it could be Amazon.

"I'd like to know who it is," said Danyel Smith.

For now, few know.

Friday was the last day of business for 700 Toys R Us stores in the U.S. The massive chain that has dazzled children for seven decades began liquidation in March after filing for bankruptcy last year. Thousands of employees also lost their jobs.

