Anoka County sheriff’s deputy, St. Paul officer recognized by MN police association after shootings

The largest police association in Minnesota selected an Anoka County sheriff’s deputy as its Officer of the Year for — while on vacation — helping a South Dakota state trooper who’d been shot at.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association will formally honor Deputy Tanner Shipman at its annual convention Saturday.

The association announced on Thursday that two St. Paul police sergeants are receiving 2024 Officer of the Year Honorable Mention.

Sgt. Jason Giampolo, a St. Paul officer of 18 years, is being awarded for his work during the past eight years as an investigator with the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The association also is recognizing St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan for a December 2022 incident. As officers were looking for domestic assault suspect Howard Peter Holliday Johnson, Blanshan witnessed Johnson attempt to carjack a bystander.

Blanshan struck Johnson with his squad car, in an attempt to get him to stop, and Johnson shot at him and his police partner, authorities have said. The sergeant returned fire and Johnson died. Prosecutors determined Blanshan’s actions were legally justified.

“The innocent carjacking victim, the original victim of the domestic assault, and her children, are all safe thanks to Sgt. Blanshan’s quick and heroic actions,” said Brian Peters, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association executive director.

Shipman, the Officer of the Year, stopped at a convenience store while on vacation in Sturgis, S.D., in August. He saw a man shooting at a South Dakota trooper and trying to leave in the trooper’s squad.

Shipman quickly retrieved his sister-in-law’s handgun and ran to the trooper to assist him. The trooper and Shipman shot the suspect and the man surrendered his weapon. The man recently pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise recognized Shipman’s “bravery, selfless service, concern for others, swift decision-making, and commitment to justice.” He’s been an Anoka County sheriff’s deputy for 18 years.

