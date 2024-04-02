Annville man, 33, died after motorcycle crash in East Hanover Township: police

A 33-year-old Annville motorcyclist died in crash Friday in East Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

At 6:30 a.m. on March 26, police investigated a crash on at 1057 Gravel Hill Road. Tyler Else was was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on the road when he struck a deer in the northbound lane.

"(Else) was propelled off the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries," officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Else was taken by Life Lion to the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. Police said he was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Annville PA man, 33, died after motorcycle crash in East Hanover Twp.