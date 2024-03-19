Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade held in downtown Bemidji

Mar. 18—BEMIDJI — Dozens of attendees once again gathered in downtown Bemidji to participate in the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday.

Attendees bundled up in their most festive attire to walk the 78-pace parade route from Brigid's Pub all the way across the street to Keg N' Cork, the first Irish pub on the Mississippi. Parade-goers lined the sidewalks to cheer on the participants and receive plenty of candy throughout the short event.

Following the parade, attendees flocked to the middle of the street to take part in the "Chicken Dance" and "The Hokey Pokey" dances.