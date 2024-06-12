Annual study shows Carolinas rank low in kids’ well-being

When it comes to how the kids in our area are doing, there’s some work to do.

A new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation examined the well-being of children across the nation. The data looked at everything from healthcare to school absences and test scores.

The study found that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact academic achievement. Overall, the 2024 kids count data book found huge drops in both reading and math scores. Only 32% of fourth graders were at or above reading levels in 2022, and just 26% of eighth graders were proficient or higher in math.

The study ranked North Carolina 33rd in the country for health, education and economics. South Carolina ranked 40th in the nation.

The federal government provided emergency funding to hire more teachers and staff, but that funding expires in September. Channel 9 has reported on the push to renew the funding.

The new report also found that a third of U.S. kids and teens are considered to be overweight or obese. Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it’s taking steps to address childhood obesity. Starting this fall, there will be limits to the amount of added sugars that can be served in school lunchrooms.

“I think that in general, kids are kind of fed a little too much processed foods, and anything to kind of give them a head start is going to be good,” said Josh Megyesy, a parent.

There was one positive finding. The percentage of children without health insurance actually improved from 2019 to 2022.

