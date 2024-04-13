Annual State of the Yuba to celebrate volunteers, milestones

Apr. 12—The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) will hold its annual State of the Yuba address on April 17 at Gold Vibe Kombuchary in Grass Valley.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is not only a chance for representatives to report on the watershed community but it's also an "invitation to take action for the river," the organization said.

SYRCL describes itself as the "leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed" since its founding in 1983. It is a "rural, grassroots campaign" established to "defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams" with more than 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City.

At the event on April 17, the public will have the opportunity to hear from members of SYRCL about the condition of the Yuba River, SYRCL's vision for the future, education and volunteer opportunities, current projects, challenges, recent successes, and more ways to get involved.

Those who attend also will have the chance to interact with SYRCL staff and ask questions about its programs. SYRCL also will be honoring its Volunteer of the Year, Sponsor of the Year, and Partner of the Year. In addition, SYRCL's education department will be available to announce this year's Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship award winner.

The open house will start at 5:30 p.m. and will showcase SYRCL's programs and education and volunteer opportunities. The speaking portion of the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

"The State of the Yuba is SYRCL's annual open house event," SYRCL Executive Director Aaron Zettler-Mann said in a statement. "SYRCL is united for the Yuba, and at our core are the people who love and care for it. This event is an opportunity to learn about all the different work SYRCL does and find what speaks to your values. Whether you've been with SYRCL since our founding or are just discovering this place, our education, science, film, restoration, or advocacy work will inspire you to join us as united for the Yuba."