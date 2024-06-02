Annual Run for the Zoo event taking place at Lincoln Park Zoo on Sunday morning

CHICAGO — Runners and walkers are lacing up Sunday morning to support the Lincoln Park Zoo in the annual Run for the Zoo races.

The 46th 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer run, held to raise money to support the zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts, is set to start at 7:30 a.m.

The 5K and 10K races are chip-timed, says the Lincoln Park Zoo website, and are USA Track and Field certified. Additionally, entrants can walk the 5K course, and there is also a special Kids’ Course for ages 3 to 8.

West Side sports program offers free baseball and nutrition resources for children in Chicago

Both the 5K and 10K routes take Run for the Zoo participants on a picturesque run winding through and around the Lincoln Park Zoo, its website says. The course offers views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, plus protected natural areas and a variety of animal habitats throughout the zoo.

New this year, the website says, is that every Run for the Zoo registrant will receive a unique medal, along with the annual race shirt and other post-race goodies. The theme for this year’s medal and race shirt is the western lowland gorilla.

Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rico Town renamed ‘Barrio Borikén’

“Run for the Zoo has become a time-honored tradition that we look forward to every year,” says Gretchen Kirchmer, Lincoln Park Zoo’s director of marketing and events, on the zoo’s website. “Each time, we see a wonderful community of runners, animal lovers and zoo fans come together in support of Lincoln Park Zoo.

“It’s so inspiring to see all these faces — new and returning — turn out to raise funds and awareness for wildlife conservation and animal care.”

Street closures

Street closures should be expected around the Lincoln Park Zoo on Sunday morning during the event.

Stockton Drive will be closed from LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Avenue (all lanes) from 4 to 9:30 a.m. Fullerton will be closed from Lincoln Park West to DuSable Lake Shore Drive (all lanes) from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Access to the zoo parking lot during portions of the race will also be impacted.

Click HERE for complete Run for the Zoo information, including results from this year’s races and course maps.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.