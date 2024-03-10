Annual run honors Mobile Marine more than a decade after death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been more than a decade since the murder of a Mobile Marine. Next weekend family members are continuing the tradition of holding a charity run in honor of the Murphy graduate, Justin Hasty.

Sitting at her kitchen table Sunday morning, Sandra Hasty talked to me about her son. He was just 24 when he was killed in 2012.

“He was very kind. And he had a good heart. Had a lot of friends that said that he was a great person and he would always help them if they needed help,” said Sandra Hasty. Justin was also an avid runner who woke up every day saying “Let’s get it” which is why, for the 11th year in a row this Saturday, the “The Let’s Get It 5k” will start on Government Street in Mobile.

“When he came home, he would run ten, 15 miles every day and just mostly around in the Murphy area, which is one reason we have our route go by Murphy And in that area, because he he did that area a lot,” said Hasty. The Hasty family says it’s also good to have this time once a year to reconnect with the people closest to their son.

“It gives us the time to focus on that one thing, which is, you know, honoring him. Good people help other good people. It would be important to him,” said Hasty. The run raises money for the Wounded Warrior Project and the Semper Fi & America’s Fund. With this coming event, they’ll surpass the $150,000 mark for Wounded Warriors in 11 years of running.

“Justin talked about Wounded Warriors and helping Wounded Warriors. And when everything happened, it was kind of the make lemonade out of lemons situation. You know, we had to do something positive to not completely lose it,” said Hasty.

Brandon Estle was convicted of killing Justin Hasty following an argument. He is currently serving a life sentence at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama.

