Annual run aims to bring community together to support local kids

Mar. 1—An upcoming 5K will give community members the chance to enjoy the spring weather while giving back to a local after-school program.

The Outlaw Adventure Run will take place for the eighth time at the start of April. The 5K run, which benefits the YWCA Grit Center, provides participants with many challenges and obstacles across the course route.

The GRIT Center is an after-school program that gives kids the chance to receive help across the community, including receiving tutoring. Activities and resources put out by the program help in growing resilient, independent teens.

Money made from the event will go toward a number of things the GRIT Center provides, including bus passes for transportation around town and snacks and drinks for kids after school.

Nik Powell, manager of the GRIT Center, said the donations are important to give kids who are involved with the program a chance to find a great sense of community.

"The most important (thing) that gets overlooked is just having that safe space for socialization among peers," Powell said. "It's a good way for kids to wind down after school, get the support that they need, but also have downtime where they can socialize with their friends, too."

Willow Stewart, teen support specialist with the GRIT Center, said this event propels the program throughout the entire year in terms of providing school supplies and other resources.

"We are a grant- and donation-run organization, that's our bread and butter," Stewart said.

It also helps because the GRIT Center is mobile and travels to different locations each day in the community to serve kids that are ages 12 to 19.

"We just have that relaxed time to build that rapport, camaraderie and that structure that they might be otherwise lacking elsewhere," Stewart said.

As for the run, Stewart and Powell said it's a great opportunity to get the family involved in a fun activity during the springtime while also helping also local kids.

"If they're just wanting to get out and, you know, get out, get some fresh air, run around and meet with folks in their community ... this is a great opportunity for everybody to get out and support a really good cause for the youth in this community," Stewart said.

"Even if you don't want to run, just come out, say hi and see what we're all about. If you do want to participate, this is a great way to have some fun," Powell said.

The Outlaw Adventure Run will take place on Saturday, April 6. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park. The cost to participate is $40.

To sign up and to find more information, visit the official website.

