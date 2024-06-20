COLON – The 14th year of St. Joseph County Conservation District’s annual River Cleanup series starts this weekend with work concentrating on a waterway new to the agency.

Conservation District officials and community volunteers will tackle a stretch of Swan Creek in Colon. Event organizers said the route is less than two miles, making it a good option for anyone interested in a quick volunteer opportunity.

A volunteer retrieves a discarded tire from the water at a St. Joseph River cleanup project in 2019.

Eric Pretzlav, who is coordinating the four 2024 events for the Centreville-based agency, said Saturday will mark the first time Swan Creek is a part of the Conservation District’s River Cleanup itinerary.

Saturday’s route will follow Swan Creek to the St. Joseph River. He estimated the route will cover a mile and a half.

“We’re excited to add a new stretch of waterway to the River Cleanup map,” Pretzlav said. “It’s not a very long stretch but it’s still important that we retrieve any debris we find and make it a clean waterway as best we can.”

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call the Conservation District so organizers can coordinate kayak or canoe rental, as well as plan food for lunch. It can be reached at 467-6336, Ext. 5.

Prospective volunteers interested in using their own watercraft are welcome to show up; transportation back to the launch site will be available.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive by 9:15 a.m. and park in the lot at the corner of State and Goodell streets.

St. Joseph County Conservation District’s River Cleanup is aided financially by a grant through Michigan Clean Water Corps. In addition, Waste Management donates a Dumpster and Cobalt in Sturgis accepts tires recovered through the volunteer effort.

Expenses to conduct the cleanups include canoe rentals, materials and lunch.

Subsequent cleanup events are:

July 19 – Prairie River, from Hoshel Road in Lockport Township to Sauganash Country Club. This event is on a Friday.

Aug. 13 – Nottawa Creek, from Rawson’s King Mill County Park in Leonidas Township to the M-66 bridge. This cleanup is on a Tuesday.

Sept. 21 – Portage River, from North Fisher Lake Road in Park Township to Carpenter Road in Lockport Township.

There are 150 miles of river and creek waterways in St. Joseph County.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County Conservation District’s annual River Cleanup series