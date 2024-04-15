Annual Reentry Partnership Conference in Gainesville held to help locals gain employment

People having a tough time finding employment in Gainesville and Alachua County are encouraged to attend the annual Re-Entry Partnership Conference.

Those attending will learn job and interviewing skills and be given appropriate attire to wear to job interviews.

The two-day conference will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Tuesday (April 22-23) at the Library Partnership branch of the Alachua County Library District at 912 NE 16th Ave.

Registration for the conference is encouraged but not required and can be done at www.aclib.us/Reentry. Walk-ins will be welcome. Attendees will also be able to earn community service hours for attending the conference.

The conference will be an opportunity for participants to network with agencies that may assist them in meeting their goals and addressing barriers to employment. Day one of the conference will feature breakout sessions on housing, mental health, substance abuse, recovery and employment. Representatives will be available to address eligibility and provide resources to veterans. On the second day of the conference, participants will build their own workforce re-entry kits, acquire professional interview clothing, library and identification cards, as well as visit with more than a dozen local service providers. Refreshments will be provided.

“At the Re-Entry Conference this year, we hope individuals will come out to learn valuable job-related skills and hear how others, with similar experiences, have overcome.” said Shandra Nichols, conference co-chair and Partnership for Strong Families Resource Center Manager. “In doing so we hope participants will gain valuable knowledge and skills to motivate them in their job search.”

The annual Reentry Partnership Conference will again be held at the Library Partnership branch of the Alachua County Library District. (Credit: Photo provided by Alachua County Library District)

Community partners for the conference this year will include Partnership for Strong Families, Children’s Trust of Alachua County, Gainesville Housing Authority, Florida Department of Corrections, Released, Alachua County, Santa Fe College, Career Source, Oxford House, Greater Gainesville Chamber, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Veterans Affairs.

