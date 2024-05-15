Annual Police Memorial to take place Thursday

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16 will hold its annual Police Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.

The memorial is held in honor of law enforcement officers who have died on duty in the past year. Retired officers who also passed away are also remembered.

This year, the keynote speaker is state Attorney General Russell Coleman. Before becoming Attorney General, Coleman, an Owensboro native served for several years at U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

The ceremony will also include a color guard, a three volley salute and a last "10-7" radio call in honor of fallen officers and retirees.