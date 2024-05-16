Annual Memorial Day ceremony to take place at the Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Florence Memorial Day Ceremony will take place May 27 at the Florence National Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. and features Col. Erika Perry, the commander of the 218th Regional Training Institute as the guest speaker.

Perry has history with the Florence area and deployed to Iraq in 2003 and Afghanistan in 2011 as a member of Florence area SC Army National Guard units, a release said.

Col. Perry, Gold and Blue Star families, veterans, their families, and the community will gather to pay homage members of our military who died servin

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

