Annual Juneteenth parade, street festival held in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Juneteenth celebrations have been taking place in New York City all month ahead of the federal observation of the day this Wednesday.

Hundreds of people gathered for an annual event to mark the holiday on Saturday.

The event, the 31st annual Juneteenth celebration, started with a parade in Harlem and culminated with a street festival on 116th Street. Juneteenth marks the date, June 19 in 1865, when the last enslaved people learned they were free in the United States.

Izak-el Pasha is the imam at Masjid Malcolm Shabazz mosque, which organized the event.

“Celebrating the dignity and the struggles and continuing progress of the African American community,” Pasha said. “Remind our country, our leaders, that at one time our country, America, enslaved a whole race of people and denied them their human rights as people … That day is over with, and if that doesn’t require celebration, I don’t know what does.”

Many of the people at the celebration said it is not only about marking how far the country has come but also how far it still has to go.

“Reparations are about the acknowledgment that something happened. It was wrong and I’m sorry and I gotta restore and repair and ensure, guarantee that this will never happen again,” said State Sen. Cordell Cleare, who represents District 30.

Audrey Anderson was there with twin sister Arlene.

“It represents Juneteenth! Freedom! I’m here every year because I love the feeling and the vibe,” Audrey Anderson said.

“What our ancestors went through – now we can live our lives as we want to as we should,” Arlene Anderson said.

Yanira Jaime from the Bronx agrees. She brought her daughters to the festival.

“It’s important to show them this part of their culture and heritage and to understand the meaning and impact of June 19 in history,” Jaime said.

Many attendees said the goal of Juneteenth is to acknowledge the past, as well as celebrate the future of African Americans in the U.S.

