Annual fundraiser provides 'fast philanthropy' for local nonprofit organizations

GAYLORD — Amanda Sosa of the Otsego Community Foundation calls the organization's annual 100+ Women Who Care event "fast philanthropy."

Sosa, the director of donor services for the foundation (OCF), said this year's version of 100+ Women Who Care will take place at 6 p.m. on May 14 at the Otsego Resort in the Special Events Center. The doors will open at 5 p.m. to allow attendees to meet all the local nonprofit organizations and learn about the work they are doing in Otsego County.

"Back in 2016, our executive director (Dana Bensinger) wanted to bring 100+ Women Who Care to Gaylord after learning about its success in other communities. It was well attended in its first year and in every year after. It has now been going on for eight years and has raised $125,000," Sosa said.

Half of the $125,000 has gone to local nonprofits with the other half going into the OCF's Community Fund. Sosa said the community fund is designed to address specific needs in the county, especially when there is an emergency like the tornado in 2022 and the COVID-19 pandemic the year before.

At the 100+ Women Who Care event in Gaylord last year, the State Trooper Outreach Program (STOP) Gaylord Chapter was awarded $5,000. Pictured from left are Emily Rochester, Jennifer Johnson and Ashley Miller.

Registration is open to all women who agree to give $100 to a nonprofit organization and can be done through the OCF website. There is no age limit and Sosa said some women have brought their daughters or other female family members to the event.

At 5 p.m. all of the nonprofits that have been nominated will open information booths at the Otsego Resort to answer any questions from the attendees.

When the event starts at 6 p.m., four nonprofit nominees will be randomly selected to address the crowd. It is an opportunity to educate the participants about how each nonprofit meets an immediate need in Otsego County. Attendees vote after everyone has had a chance to speak. Depending on the number of attendees, one or two grants will be awarded to the organizations with the most votes.

A nonprofit does not have to be based in Otsego County but it must provide services in the county. Last year, a $5,000 grant was awarded to the State Trooper Outreach Program (STOP) in Gaylord, and a $3,000 grant was given to Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Annual fundraiser provides 'fast philanthropy' for Otsego County nonprofits