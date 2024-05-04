This annual fall event in Endicott is on hiatus for 2024: What to know

Endicott's annual Apple Festival has been canceled in light of ongoing work on the village's Washington Avenue.

Construction has started for the revitalization of the street. The current phase is estimated to last four weeks.

The Apple Festival was scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 21 on Washington Avenue. Event organizers met with local government, police and fire officials to search for an alternative location for the 2024 festival, but parking, landscape, necessary road closures, access to electricity and public safety concerns meant the move would not be feasible.

In a Facebook post, they announced the festival would be postponed until 2025.

"On the positive side we will be back next year on the new revitalized Washington Ave and will be bigger and better then ever," read the post. "Thank you all for your understanding."

The work that goes into the Apple Festival behind the scenes takes about nine months of preparation, said Monica Jordan, one of the event organizers. Last year, 150 vendors came to event with over 5000 people in attendance, she said.

"We all felt it was the right thing we needed to do for one year in order to keep the event the way it is," she said.

Renovations on Endicott's Washington Avenue, funded by a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative investment, will stretch from Main Street to North Street, part of the Ideal Alley and the parking lot.

"We are just a festival, people need to think about the businesses that are there, how it's impacting them," Jordan said. "This is a small resulting factor...let's just go support those businesses so they can stay open during this time period and after, we'll have a big come-out party 2025 in September."

