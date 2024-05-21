Annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ seatbelt safety campaign starts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Memorial Day weekend is almost here and that means that Texas is launching it’s annual “Click It or Ticket” seat belt safety campaign.

The Texas Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety were joined by crash survivor Caden Simmons on Monday to launch the campaign in Tyler.

The launch event press conference was held in front of a “Click it or Ticket” monster truck and was attended by many people including representatives of local law enforcement who will be out making sure East Texans are buckled up.

“A lot of people don’t really understand the severity of not wearing a seatbelt. And that’s why we have these campaigns that include education, along with the enforcement officers who are out doing this enforcement beginning today. They’re going to be educating drivers that they speak with as well.” Heather Singleton, DPS Traffic Safety Specialist

Not wearing a seatbelt could cost drivers up to $200 and if people are driving with any unbuckled child under 8 years old, it could cost them up to $250.

According to a TxDOT press release, having a seat belt on will decrease your risk of dying by 45% if you’re in the front seat of a passenger car and if you’re in a pick up truck it will decrease your risk of death by 60%.

Last year in Texas, 1,183 people who didn’t wear a seatbelt died in crashes.

