Annual Click It or Ticket Campaign set to begin Memorial Day Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding travelers to buckle up this Memorial Day Weekend.

The DMV will partner with first responders, law enforcement and AAA for the National Click It or Ticket campaign. Motorist can expect a larger law enforcement presence on the roads over the holiday weekend.

According to the DMV, Memorial Day Weekend is one of the deadliest travel weekends of the year.

For more information about the national campaign click here.

