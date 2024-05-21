Annual Click It or Ticket campaign across Wisconsin returns, drivers reminded to ‘buckle up’

(WFRV) – Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, authorities in Wisconsin are reminding motorists to buckle up as the annual Click It or Ticket campaign is back.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are stepping up patrols for the annual Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement campaign. The Wisconsin State Patrol is among the law enforcement agencies stepping up patrols.

The campaign coincides with Memorial Day, which normally is the unofficial start of summer. Officials say that the roads are busy during this season.

The national Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 20 to June 2.

Authorities say that they hope buckling up becomes a habit for everyone.

We hope buckling up becomes a habit for everyone one the roads. Encourage others to buckle up too. It’s a simple step that’s proven to save lives. State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan

The release says that the goal of the complaining is not to issue citations but to educate the community on the benefits of wearing a seat belt.

Our goal is to promote safety on the roads. Buckling up is one of the best ways to reduce injuries and save lives during a crash. Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst

More information can be found on the WisDOT’s website.

