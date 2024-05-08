Annie's Dock will close for renovations Tuesday

Construction for the North End Dock, known by locals as Annie's Dock, will include resurfacing the lot's concrete and gravel surfaces, replacing bushes along the fence line, and the erection of a retaining wall on the coastline between the dock and 1616 N. Ocean Blvd.

Palm Beach North End Municipal Dock, known by longtime locals as "Annie’s Dock," will close for two months starting Tuesday for maintenance and renovations, the Public Works Department said Tuesday.

Town Senior Project Engineer Julie Parham said work at the dock positioned at the Lake Worth Inlet will include restoring the lot's concrete and gravel surfaces, as well as replacing a number of bushes along the fence line.

Beyond maintenance, the project also seeks to enhance the location's coastal protection, Parham said, noting the project will also include the construction of a retaining wall to protect the shore between the pier and the adjacent 1616 N. Ocean Blvd., which has experienced some erosion.

The last time the dock received major repairs was in 2018, following damage caused by hurricane Irma.

The announcement comes as the Public Work Department prepares itself for two major beach renourishment projects slated for the beginning of 2025. One will target the town's North End and will include onshore dumping up to Angler Avenue, while the other focuses on the South End and will replenish the dunes from Phipps Ocean Park south to La Bonne Vie Condominiums.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: North End's inlet dock to close for renovations Tuesday