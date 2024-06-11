‘Annie’s Way’ sign officially unveiled, honoring longtime DC LGBTQ advocate

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C. street has a new name in time for Pride Month.

A section off 17th St. in Dupont Circle was renamed “Annie’s Way” and it’s right front of Annie’s Paramount Steak House.

Annie’s Way was named after Annie Kaylor, a longtime ally and advocate of the LGBTQ community.

The official designation is for the public alley system within Square 0179, bounded by Corcoran Street, NW, 16th St., NW, Q St., NW and 17th St., NW.

DC Pride weekend off to running start

George Katinas founded Annie’s Paramount Steak House in 1948 and employed his four sisters.

“Annie was the fun one. She was kind of our pouring drinks and making a lot of friends and she really was the original ally in D.C. to so many in the LGBTQ community,” said Georgia Katinas, general manager of Annie’s Paramount Steak House and Annie’s great niece.

The designation was first approved by then-Mayor Vincent Gray more than 10 years ago after Kaylor passed away in 2013. But at the old location, which is now J.R.’s Bar, after new legislation went into effect this spring, the sign was able to be hung in front of the current location.

“It’s incredible. It’s a real reminder that she’ll always be part of 17th Street and her legacy will live on,” Georgia Katinas said. “We’re really honored, and we’re so happy it got to be put off during Pride Month. It’s wonderful.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.